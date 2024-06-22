Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Handle any competitive circumstances to the best of your abilities. Go through the document very carefully, before making any new investments.

Career tip: Stay mindful while interacting with colleagues, as what you say could be used against you. This is a positive time to expand your professional network.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Pace yourself while making any lifestyle changes and avoid making multiple modifications at once. Keep your interactions with family and friends straightforward yet respectful.

Career tip: Maintain a disciplined focus and avoid getting distracted. This is a positive time for negotiations and signing contracts.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be very clear about what you want if you need to chose between multiple options. Spend time with friends who are uncomplicated and easy to get along with.

Career tip: Handle any favouritism from your boss or a senior in the best way possible. Maintain a work rhythm that is best suited for your projects.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle your finances in an efficient manner, and do not make emotional decisions, especially if someone wants a loan. Consciously focus on maintaining healthy habits.

Career tip: Handle your boss and seniors in a well thought out manner. This is a good time to expand your professional network, and learn from other people in your industry.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be clear with your communicatin and avoid getting into quarrels that do not concern you. Find the right lifestyle balance that works for you.

Career tip: Pay attention to small details, and recheck work as often as possible. Advice from a senior or mentor would be invaluable.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Move with caution, if you are working on any important goals. Do not let your past hold you back, as you can achieve so much more than you think.

Career Tip: Keep your communication clear, and avoid redundancy. Remain focused on your current projects instead of over thinking about the future.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Keep the momentum going and avoid getting into a rut. This is a postive time for any lifestyle changes and healh control.

Career tip: Make all negotiations and signing of contracts in a timely manner. Get all information and data needed for a new project.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Handle any legal situation with care, and do not be afraid to stand up for what is right. Handle investments and finances with a practical approach.

Career tip: Maintain discipline and look at your projects with a logical approach. This is a positive time for those whose career or business is mainly online.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Handle any slow or stagnant situations with patience. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to be a little extra careful.

Career tip: Ignore all distractions and completely focus on work. Stay out of gossip and speculation, even if it seems to be true. You will get the clarity you need.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Think about what is really important, and focus on that without letting yourself get distracted. Be prompt with any payments you need to make.

Career tip: A small change in a challenging project may make a difference. This is a positive time for self employed businesspersons, who have a home based business.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be foucused and avoid creating fake scenarios. Give important relationships the attention they need.

Career tip: This is a positive time if you have the opportunity to interact with influential people in your industry. Pay attention to deatils and recheck your work.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Handle family dynamics intelligently, without being biased about it. This is a positive time for property matters.

Career tip: Take small steps towards your goals, keeping the larger picture in mind. Pay attention to any office gossip without getting directly involved in it.