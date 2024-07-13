Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Key Highlights





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Avoid making impulsive decisions, and use your strengths wisely. Make sure you have correct information if you need to make a data intensive report for work.

Relationship tip: Timing is very important if you need to discuss an important issue. Long distance relationship will need an extra effort.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Remain open to all opportunities, without getting overly influenced by the past. Handle family finances and investments in a careful and conservatively.

Relationship tip: Keep communication clear and unambiguous. Try to make relationships as uncomplicated as possible.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Consider long term repercussions while making important decisions. Avoid overspending, if you are on a limited budget, or need to save up for a large investment

Relationship tip: Try to avoid talking about any personal challenges you might be facing. Few relationships may need a little extra attention.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be very mindful about what you post online and on chats. This is a good time to make any lifestyle changes and work on improving your health and energy levels.

Relationship tip: Spend time with people who are easy to get along with, and don’t create unnecessary drama. Keep your communication clear and create boundaries that respect you.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Follow organizational protocol, and ask a senior or mentor for advice when you need. Drink enough water and get restful sleep.

Relationship tip: Do not let any minor issues create a major problem. Show your care with small gestures—you do not need to be flamboyant with your affection.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Be mindful of your spending habits and find the balance that works for you, especially if you have debts, or a long term goal you want to achieve. Be mindful about what you eat.

Relationship Tip: Those going through a challenge in an old relationship or friendship might need to make a very clear decision.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Handle any competitive situation with diplomacy and tact, don’t allow anyone to annoy you. Make the most of even the smallest opportunities that come your way.

Relationship tip: Focus on maintaining stability in relationships. Steer clear of discussing personal issues.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think before speaking and do not allow emotions to get the better of you. This is a good time to take a skill or hobby to the next level.

Relationship tip: An important conversation may be long overdue, and you do need to put your point across. Singles who meet someone new should take the equation slowly.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Investments need to be well thought out with a mid as well as long term goal in mind. Those with a chronic health issue should take a little extra care of themselves.

Relationship tip: A small issue could get blown out of proportion. It’s a postive time for singles.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Focus on what is in your control and make most of every opportunity. This is a positive time for creative projects.

Relationship tip: An important relationship may need a little extra attention. Singles who have met someone new should give personal information strictly on a need to know basis.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Listen to your intuition if you need to make any financial decisions. This is a positive time for self employed businesspersons and professionals.

Relationship Tip: Do not allow important relationships to get undermined by the opinions of others.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

A situation may require creative handling and you would need to have a long term vision about the outcome you want. Handle any legal matters with care and efficiency.

Relationship tip: Clarity in communication is important, Handle any sensitive situation at home with care.