Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 11 August,2024 12:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aparna Bose | aparna.bose@mid-day.com

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.


AriesAries
March 21 – April 19
Review your plans and think of a different approach if necessary. This is a positive time for relationships if you are willing to put in the effort needed.
Career tip: Take a closer look at any new opportunity, and  make the best of it. Be mindful of office protocol while interacting with seniors and bosses.



TaurusTaurus
April 20 – May 20
Stick to a budget while socializing, and do not spend more than you can afford to. Try and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with family.
Career tip: Do not take anyone at face value as their motivations might be unclear.. Those who have multiple projects ongoing will have to manage their time very well.


GeminiGemini
May 21 – June 20
Those with complicated finances should try and simplify their investment portfolio. Make sure you get enough restful sleep, especially if you have a stressful job.
Career tip: Create a stable foundation before branching out. Cut out any distractions that  waste time and affect your productivity. 

CancerCancer
June 21 – July 22
Think before you speak, because you won’t be able to take your words back. Those with a large financial debt that needs to be paid off should mindful with their spending.
Career tip: Gather adequate information before making any important decision. Keep your communication clear and  prompt.

LeoLeo
July 23 – Aug 22 
Look at the options you have, and don’t let any presumed restrictions get the better of you. Avoid any risky investments, no matter how good they seem.
Career tip: Take a step back and think about your priorities if you are unsure about the next step you need to take. Any new project would have potential.

VirgoVirgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Think very carefully before you speak, especially if you are irritated. Those with a sensitive digestive system need to be careful about what they eat and drink.
Career Tip: Handle any interactions with bosses and seniors with care, and do not cross professional boundaries. Make time to declutter your workspace to improve efficiency.

LibraLibra
Sept 23 – Oct  22
Any legal issue needs to be handled promptly and decisively. Make the most of the opportunities that come your way, even the slightly surprising ones.
Career tip: Maintain a disciplined schedule as far as possible and do not allow yourself  to get distracted. Give career decisions careful thought.

ScorpioScorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Nurture important relationships and remember to show appreciation towards family and friends. Avoid impulse purchases especially if you are shopping online.
Career tip: Those in an artistic or creative profession might want to streamline their networking. Its positive time for a promotion.

SagittariusSagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Knowing when to let go and walk away from a situation is a sign of maturity. Focus on what you can do practically in the moment rather than indulging in fantasy and escapism. 
Career tip: Be very careful while replying to any written communication, especially if it is a legal or sensitive matter. 

CapricornCapricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Make any new investments only once you are very clear about your financial goals. Be careful while driving or riding a bike as you could be accident prone.
Career tip: Take  opportunities that come your way before a colleague grabs them. A small project may have more potential than is initially apparent.

AquariusAquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Think very carefully and choose your words with care if you find yourself getting into an argument. Be financially and emotionally self sufficient.
Career Tip:  Be ready with data and other  information during any meetings or interviews. Any setbacks can be worked through if you remain focused.

Pisces

Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Ask for help when needed, and do not take on more responsibilities than you can handle. Make lifestyle choices that support good health.
Career tip: Handle difficult colleagues with care, especially if the person is a senior. Those who work from home would need to be a little cateful about time management.

