Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Any new idea would need to be worked on further before it is viable. Don’t allow yourself to get rushed into making any

hasty decisions..

Career tip: Avoid speaking about any potential new project prematurely. Those working for a large organisation might need to take on additional responsibilities.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Step back from any situation that brings you needless stress. This is a good time to work on any habits you need to change.

Career tip: Do your best if you need to negotiate any new client or contract. Be mindful about what you say to colleagues, and don’t get taken in by appearances.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be very careful while handling any family finances and investments. Take a little extra care of your health, and make sure you get enough restful sleep.

Career tip: Make sure you are completely prepared for any new project or client. Stick to doing your work and keep out of any office politics.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle any changes that are out of your control in the best possible manner. Do your due diligence before making investments, and keep long term goals in mind.

Career tip: Remain focused, and make sure you have a plan in place. Any challenging project would need a shift in perspective, and perhaps a new way of handling it.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be mindful with expenses, especially if you are on a budget. Keep communication very clear, and appropriate to the situation. Avoid foods you know do not agree with you.

Career tip: Clarity in what a client needs is important, and try and get it in writing if possible. Do not count on any new project till it is

actually signed.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Be wiling to do the work needed if you want a situation to change. Take a extra care of your health, and be mindful about what you eat.

Career tip: Know who to trust, even if the person is a senior or boss. Balance creativity with practicality in challenging projects.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Deal with any stuck or slow moving situation in the best possible manner. Consult your doctor if you want to start taking any supplements.

Career tip: Advice from or mentor would be invaluable. A situation may require prompt action, but you do need to be sure about how to handle it.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Focus on clarity in communication, even in the more mundane matters. Avoid getting into complicated investments, and do your due diligence before putting your money in.

Career tip: Accept any praise at face value, but be aware of peoples’ agendas. Handle challenges promptly and as effectively as possible.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

What may seen like a minor habit might be undermining your ability to reach a goal. Handle any delays without wasting any time.

Career tip: Make sure you are prepared if you need to handle any negotiation. This is a positive time for those with international projects.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Take a practical approach to any situation with family or close friends. Those on a budget need to be mindful with their spending.

Career tip: Those in a senior role might need to adapt or slightly change the way they handle their work. Check and recheck documents before signing.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Pay attention to close relationships and make it a point to express your love. Any challenging situation has it’s solution inbuilt.

Career tip: Maintain a cordial equation with colleagues, even those you may not like. Do not take advantage of any goodwill your boss has for you.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Look at the larger picture if you need to make a decision. Handle finances carefully, but be proactive with managing your investment portfolio.

Career tip: A disciplined approach would be needed if you have too many challenging tasks to work on. You may not be able to depend on colleagues if you need help.