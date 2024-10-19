Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make the most of the resources at your disposal, but be very clear about the outcome you want. Communication needs to be precise and appropriate to the situation.

Life tip: Take your time to make any important decisions, and do not force yourself to make a choice if you are unsure. Slow down and get clarity about what you really want.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Use the best quality possible within your budget if rennovating home. This is a positive time if you are working on any international project.

Life tip: Situations turn out for the best, and rather than stressing, focus on what you need to do in the moment. All will be well.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Honesty is important, but you need not be harsh, even if you are completely justified. Those with a sensitive digestive system need to be careful about what they eat.

Life tip: Let go of any pre-conceived ideas about what is possible. Use your imagination and think a few steps ahead to find the right solution.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Any new investments need to be made only after you have done your due diligence. Take a little extra care of yourself if you have any hormone related health issues.

Life tip: Be gentle with yourself and remove yourself from any harsh situations as much as possible. Make time for yourself–self care is not selfishness.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Do not make any commitments if you are not sure you can trust the other party. Focus on the traditional way of doing things, even if it seems old fashioned.

Life tip: Detach from other peoples’ drama, and let them work things out for themselves. Be mindful about not taking on other peoples’ burdens.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Hard work will pay off. Manage your time as efficiently as possible. Be mindful with your spending, and avoid unnecessary purchases.

Life tip: Stay positive, and find solutions to any challenges without blaming yourself or others. You know what you need to do.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Consult someone whose judgement you trust if you need any advice. Spend time with friends who leave you feeling uplifted and happy.

Life tip: Detach yourself from situations that do not really involve you. Give yourself permission to walk away if you need to–you do not have to carry other peoples’ burdens.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make a well thought out decision if you find yourself at a crossroads in life. Avoid getting into arguments with siblings or cousins.

Life tip: Writing your thoughts will give you clarity. Those who like to be organised might want to make a detailed plan to work with.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Get rid of unnecessary distractions and focus on what you need to do. Manage your household finances with practicality even if you have a good budget.

Life tip: Make time for hobbies and doing things that give you genuine happiness. Try and spend a little time outdoors everyday if possible.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be mindful of what you say, as your words could be used against you. Make well thought out decisions while handling family investments, finances or inheritance matters.

Life tip: This is a good time to make any positive lifestyle changes–listen to your inner voice, rather than reacting impulsively. Trust that you will get the support you need.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Cut back on all that is unnecessary, especially if you have an active social life. Take extra care of your health, and focus on getting good nutrition and exercise regular.

Life tip: Be in the moment without worrying about the future. Commit to making the changes you know you need to, and take it forward one step at a time.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Use the resources available to the best of your ability, and be practical. Do not make any commitments unless you are sure you will follow through.

Life tip: Detach from drama, and make it a point to enjoy the small pleasures of life everyday. Focus on your strengths and the blessings in your life.