Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Maintain a cordial equation with colleagues, even the troublesome ones! Listen to your gut if you feel you need to make a lifestyle change.

Relationship tip: Those in a long distance marriage or relationship may make an important decision. Make well thought out choices, balancing your head and your heart.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Speak your mind, but only when you’re sure about what needs to be said. Those in a traditional work environment must stick to company protocol.

Relationship tip: Choose your words carefully if you need to have an important discussion with a loved one. Stay out of family gossip.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Being prepared for meetings, interviews or negotiations would be essential, even if you feel you have options to choose from. Avoid complicating your investment portfolio.

Relationship tip: You may need to choose sides if you’re in the middle of an argument. This is a positive time for singles who are looking for a match online.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be ready to change your approach if you’re in a competitive situation. Implement any lifestyle changes you need to make.

Relationship tip: Make time for friends you know you can trust no matter how busy you are. Avoid getting entangled with people you know you can’t depend on.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Handle any situation out of your control in the best possible manner. This is a good time to work on letting go of negative habits that hold you back.

Relationship tip: Handle any challenging relationships as best possible, being undermined. Make decisions that you know are the best in the circumstances.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

This is a good time to work on both personal and professional changes you need to make. Self employed businesspersons could sign on a new, lucrative contract.

Relationship tip: Focus on your home, and honest communication between family members. This is a positive time for singles looking to get married.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

If you’re in a slow phase, you need to pull yourself up through feelings of apathy and boredom. Avoid buying things you do not need.

Relationship tip: Don’t get caught up in ego issues. It is not worth the stress. Your equation with an elder in the family may need a little attention.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Those wanting to take their career to the next level need to know they want. Be careful while driving as you could be accident prone.

Relationship tip: Situations at home require your attention—don’t ignore it in the hopes that it will go away. Knowing whom you can trust is very crucial.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Make sure you get the best possible deal if you are in the middle of any kind of negotiations. Focus on stability while making investments.

Relationship tip: Those going through a break up should make a clean end to it. Make time for those who really matter, and do not take them for granted.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Let go of the past. Don’t let it affect the decisions you make now. This is a positive time for those in a creative profession.

Relationship tip: Someone may not be trustworthy, and you need to be careful to give people any information only on a need to know basis.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Impulsive decisions won’t work out like you expected. You need to make thought out choices. Take extra care of your health.

Relationship tip: Those in a relationship they have kept hidden, need to reconsider if it’s worth it. Singles need to widen their social circles.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Time management is very important if you have too much to do and not enough time. Focus on steady and secure investments in a long term perspective.

Relationship tip: Don’t be influenced by other people during difficult times of a relationship. Choose peace and joy over conflict.