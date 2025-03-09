Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be honest with yourself if you find yourself in a difficult situation. Listen to your intuition if you need to make an important decision.

Life tip: Let go of worries and work on resolving any issues in a practically and objectively. Don’t complicate matters by overthinking or trying to control others.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Some may need to make a decision concerning their home – take help when you need it. Seniors need topay attention to their health.

Life tip: Letting go of the past is the way forward. Face any changes and challenges with faith and confidence. Be at peace with situations that are out of your control.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Verify any data and information you need to work with to ensure you have all the facts you need. Avoid getting into arguments with close family as much as possible.

Life tip: Any challenges you face may need an out of the box response. Try not to react by habit, or out of any fear which could be baseless.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Communicate for work promptly, making sure you do not leave out any details. Those doing any home renovations should stay within the budget.

Life tip: Have trust that situations will get resolved in the best way, even if you can’t see that happening right now. Focus on what you need to do rather than worrying.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Think before you speak, especially if you find yourself getting irritated with a friend or close family member. Seniors need to take extra care of their health.

Life tip: Writing your thoughts down may be very helpful if you are unable to focus on what is a priority. Keep distractions away.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

A situation may require a new perspective, and being open to choices you have will help make the best decision. This is a positive time for friendships and relationships.

Life tip: Look at the lighter side of life – watch a funny movie you love, or read a book that makes you smile. Let go of what is not in your control.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Speak up when you need to, and use diplomacy to sort out situations to your advantage as much as possible. Make time for a workout no matter how busy you are.

Life tip: Remember that there is a higher power in charge, and there are times when we can’t know why something is happening.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Prompt action may be needed in a situation, and you would have to be very clear about what should be done. Focus on investing rather than spending.

Life tip: Find happiness in the small things. Making your happiness depend on some future event might stress you out– look for the blessings in the moment.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Persistence will pay off as long as you are patient. Small changes in your eating habits will be worth

it. Be very clear in the choices you make.

Life tip: New opportunities and beginnings can open up a whole new world for you if you are willing to put in the commitment and discipline.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Those working for a large organization need to mind company procedures. Take extra care of your back, especially those with bone density issues.

Life tip: Have clear focus and plan of your goals. You may need to make a few sacrifices, but it would be worth it in the end.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Avoid talking about your personal life with anyone, and don’t complicate any challenging situation. Doing what is right is always the better option.

Life tip: Let go of fear for the future. Do what needs to be done currently. Worst case scenarios may not happen, if you handle the matter logically.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Ensure you have all the information you need before you decide to cut something or someone out of your life. Hydrated regularly.

Life tip: Step back and look at a situation in an objective manner. Looking at the bigger picture will help you make correct instead of emotional decisions.