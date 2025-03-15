Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make the most of the opportunities that come your way even if they seem very small. Handle legal matters with care.

Relationship tip: Be mindful about what you say if you are angry or in a bad mood. Singles should take any new equation slowly–give yourself time to get to know the person.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Take a leap of faith if you find your life changing drastically–it will all work out for the best. This is a good time for investments and family finances.

Relationship tip: Let friends who are not supportive go with grace and dignity. Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Clarity in communication is important, and you need to use situation appropriate language. Make a well-informed decision if you need to make a major career choice.

Relationship tip: Small gestures and politeness will go a long way, especially if you have had disagreements with your partner. Don’t make fake promises.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be willing to look at situations from a new perspective. Try and balance your personal and professional life as best as you can.

Relationship tip: Focus on home and tackle challenges practically. Avoid talking about your personal life with friends.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Pay attention to advice from a mentor, even if it is something you do not want to hear. Be mindful while handling family finances, and do not overspend.

Relationship tip: Any challenges can be worked through if you are sure about your wants. Do not let a small issue turn into something complicated.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Those with a busy social life may want to choose who they spend time with. This is a good time for property matters.

Relationship tip: Let go of people who constantly undermine you or want to use you. Singles may want to date around and not make a commitment to anyone right now.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Handle changing situations in the best manner. Try not to take on more duties than you need to. Be mindful of finances.

Relationship tip: Make a well thought-out decision for an important choice. Those in a long distance relationship or marriage need to work to keep the communication going.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Taking a situation at face value could lead to some complications. You might want to do your research before making a decision. Be very sure about what you want.

Relationship tip: A small issue can blow up into something major if you do not handle it nicely. Choose your battles wisely and avoid harsh words.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Put in the effort needed if you have a goal. Those with international projects and clients need to be very good with time management.

Relationship tip: Make it a habit to do something special randomly that makes your partner feel important. Handle any differences of opinion with an open heart and mind.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make right lifestyle choices and cut back on alcohol and cigarettes if you consume them. Be clear about your career goals,and make an effort in the right direction.

Relationship tip: Singles getting into a long distance relationship need to weigh the pros and cons carefully.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Complete present projects before taking on new ones. This is a positive time for self-employed businessmen working with their family.

Relationship tip: Do not make promises you have no intention of keeping. An older person in the family may need extra attention–treat the person with compassion.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Take care of your health and exercise everyday no matter how busy you are. This is a positive time for interviews and negotiations.

Relationship tip: Those going through relationship challenges should not make drastic decisions before analysing the situation. Singles may want to focus on themselves for now.