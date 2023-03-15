Western Railway announces revision of some train timings, check complete details

The Western Railway said that with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains, the Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of some trains

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that with a view to enhance the punctuality of trains, the Western Railway has decided to revise the timings of some trains.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer, the trains of which the timings have been revised are as under:-

1. Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express departing Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hrs, will now depart at 14.40 hrs. w.e.f 28.03.2023.

2. Train No. 22951 Bandra Terminus – Gandhidham Express departing Bandra Terminus at 14.50 hrs, will now depart at 14.40 hrs. w.e.f 31.03.2023.

3. Train No. 09171 Surat – Bharuch MEMU departing Surat at 18.18 hrs, will now depart at 18.37 hrs. w.e.f 28.03.2023

4. Train No. 19407 Ahmedabad - Varanasi Express departing Ahmedabad at 21.55 hrs, will now depart at 21.45 hrs. w.e.f 30.03.2023

The Western Railway further said that the timings of following trains will be changed for enroute stations as per the dates mentioned below, while there will be no change in the time of departure from originating station.

1. Train No. 12931 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Double Decker Express w.e.f 28.03.2023

2. Train No. 19217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Saurashtra Janta Express w.e.f 28.03.2023

3. Train No. 14708 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Ranakpur Express w.e.f 28.03.2023

4. Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Superfast Express w.e.f 28.03.2023

5. Train No. 09155 Surat – Vadodara MEMU Special w.e.f 28.03.2023

6. Train No. 22476 Coimbatore – Hisar AC Express w.e.f 01.04.2023

7. Train No. 20923 Tirunelveli – Gandhidham Humsafar Express w.e.f 30.03.2023

8. Train No. 20931 Kochuveli – Indore Express w.e.f 31.03.2023

9. Train No.20909 Kochuveli - Porbandar Express w.e.f 02.04.2023

"The timings of all the above trains at some enroute stations have also been changed. Passengers are requested to kindly visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition."