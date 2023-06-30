Breaking News
Maharashtra weather update: Konkan division records 72.2 mm rain in 24 hours
Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday
Height Barrier' broken but no structural damage to Captain Gore flyover: BMC
Court grants interim protection to Anil Parab till July 4
Mumbai: 18-year-old drowns in Arnala Beach
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Western Railway Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday

Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday

Updated on: 30 June,2023 05:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, the Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block of five hours on July 2, Sunday

Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday

Representative image

Listen to this article
Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. The jumbo block will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations
  2. Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block of five hours on July 2
  3. All slow-line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central

In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, the Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block of five hours on July 2, Sunday.


The jumbo block will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs.


As per the press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow-line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local).


"Some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the press release stated.

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
churchgate mumbai central mumbai local train mumbai mumbai news western railway

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK