In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, the Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block of five hours on July 2, Sunday

Representative image

Listen to this article Western Railway: Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





The jumbo block will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block of five hours on July 2 All slow-line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central

In order to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, the Western Railway (WR) has announced a jumbo block of five hours on July 2, Sunday.

The jumbo block will be taken on UP & DOWN Slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local) stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow-line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central (local).

"Some UP and DOWN suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements," the press release stated.