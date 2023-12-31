Western Railway plans grand celebration from Jan 7-9 to commemorate 125 years of Churchgate headquarters' construction

Western Railway plans to celebrate the 125th anniversary of its Headquarters Building in Churchgate with a month-long event in January 2024. The event will include exhibitions, heritage walks, a Coffee Table Book, and cultural performances.

Churchgate Headquarters/ Western Railway

Western Railway is planning a lavish event to commemorate the 125th anniversary of its famous Headquarters Building at Churchgate. The month-long celebrations planned for January 2024 include exhibitions, heritage walks, the production of a Coffee Table Book, and cultural performances.

The ancient Western Railway Headquarters, formerly the Bombay Baroda & Central India Railways (BB&CI) headquarters, stands tall as a symbol of architectural legacy. Western Railway has organised a series of events to honour the building's completion in January 1899, highlighting its rich history and significance.

"The Western Railway Headquarters Building at Churchgate is completing 125 years of its construction in January 2024. This magnificent structure was earlier the headquarters office of Bombay Baroda & Central India Railways (BB&CI), which was the forerunner of Western Railway. To mark this historic occasion of the 125-year celebration of WR's Headquarters building, Western Railway has planned a month-long celebration in January 2024 which will include various events such as exhibitions, heritage walks, the release of a Coffee Table Book, cultural programmes, etc," WR's press statement read.

Sumit Thakur, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer, stated that the building of the Churchgate Headquarters began in 1894 and was completed in January 1899. The structure has seen several changes over the years, going from the BB&CI Railway headquarters to its current role as the Western Railway headquarters following independence in 1951.

Thakur emphasised the thorough restoration work performed to maintain the heritage beauty of the building. The surroundings have been improved with greenery and relaxing lighting, and the Heritage Gallery has been renovated to generate a sense of nostalgia.

"The work of construction of the Headquarters building at Churchgate was started in the year 1894 and was completed in January 1899. And since then, this magnificent building has borne witness to various developments, standing tall to the test of time. It served as the Headquarters of the erstwhile Bombay Baroda & Central India (BB&CI) Railway and thereafter as the HQ of Western Railway, since the formation of WR in 1951 after independence. The Headquarters building has been restored with great emphasis to retain its old heritage charm & beauty. The precincts & surroundings have been beautifully enhanced, with landscaping & soothing illumination. The Heritage Gallery has been also renovated aesthetically which will add nostalgia & transport the viewers to the yesteryears," the statement further read.

The month-long celebration will begin with an exhibition at the HQ Lawns from January 7 to 9, 2024. This free public exhibition will highlight the building's architectural splendour and provide souvenirs to commemorate the momentous occasion. Additionally, events like as Light & Sound shows, Heritage Walks, Coffee Table Book releases, and a Mega Cultural Event, which will be attended by renowned dignitaries via invitation, are planned to engage spectators.

Drawing, Painting, Sketch, and Quiz Competitions will also be held for railway employees and their families. The festival will also involve Nukkad Nataks and a photo display by Railfans, among other exciting activities.

