Western Railway to carry out jumbo block between Santacruz and Goregaon on July 24

The block will last for five hours from 10 am to 3 pm to carry out maintenance work

Representative image

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on Up & Down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon from 10 am to 3 pm on July 24.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will run on slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Some suburban services will remain canceled.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.

Also Read: Mumbai: Central Railway gets its sixth AC local train