Western Railway to run 49 pairs of summer special trains, 16 from Mumbai

Western Railway on Wednesday said that it will run 49 pairs of summer special trains, of which 16 special trains are being run from Mumbai.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the ensuing summer vacation, Western Railway is running several special trains on special fare from various stations to various destinations.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with a view to meet the travel demand during the ongoing summer vacation, Western Railway is running 49 pairs of Summer Special trains to various destinations with almost 1850 trips. Out of these mainly, 26 pairs of trains cater to the states in north India while 15 pairs for western region, two pairs for north east, while 03 pairs of trains are run to the southern states. To cater to the passengers from Surat/ Udhna, 06 pairs of originating special trains are being run while 23 pairs of trains are passing through Surat/ Udhna or Bhestan. Similarly, 28 pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Valsad, Okha etc.

Thakur further said that 16 special trains are being run from Mumbai to various parts of the country. He further added that the waiting list of trains are being monitored daily on a real time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush. During this summer, 15 coaches have been permanently augmented in 7 trains. While 50 coaches have been temporarily augmented in 15 trains catering to more than 430 trips. Further, special trains will also be planned accordingly.