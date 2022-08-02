Breaking News
Western Railway's Mumbai division commissions three lifts, two escalators in July 2022

Updated on: 02 August,2022 07:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Of the three new lifts, two have been provided at Vasai Road station and one at Dahanu Road station

New lifts at Vasai Road and Dahanu Road stations


In order to provide better amenities and facilities to the passengers, Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has commissioned three lifts and two escalators in the month of July 2022. The Western Railway’s Mumbai Division has successfully commissioned 98 escalators and 47 lifts till now. 

Of the three new lifts, two have been provided at Vasai Road station and one at Dahanu Road station. The lifts at Vasai Road station are at Platform No. 2A and the lift at Dahanu Road station is at Platform No. 1. The two new escalators, which have been commissioned in the month of July 2022, are at Andheri and Vasai Road stations, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said in a press release.


New escalators at Andheri & Vasai Road stations

Sumit Thakur further added that the two new escalators, which have been commissioned in the month of July 2022, are at Andheri and Vasai Road stations. The escalator at Andheri station is provided at Platform No. 6/7, while the escalator at Vasai Road station is provided at Platform No. 4/5. These escalators will prove beneficial to the passengers and will provide a safer, more convenient way to travel and help in faster dispersal of passengers.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway further informed that there are 18 escalators and 12 lifts which are targeted to be completed by this financial year.

