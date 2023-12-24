Breaking News
Over 1,000 cases of child malnutrition identified in Thane district, say officials
Mumbai: BMC’s bid for cleaner nullahs sparks debate
Mumbai: Policemen don disguises to nab robbers
Sharad Pawar praises Adani for financially aiding building of tech centre in Baramati
BJP to target 50 pc vote share in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, cluster meetings to start after Jan 15
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > WFI suspension Sharad Pawar led NCP calls it farce says it wont absolve BJP of wrongdoing

WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce, says it won't absolve BJP of wrongdoing

Updated on: 24 December,2023 03:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The WFI suspension by the Union sports ministry was a "farce", the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said

WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce, says it won't absolve BJP of wrongdoing

Clyde Crasto. Pic/X

Listen to this article
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce, says it won't absolve BJP of wrongdoing
x
00:00

The suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the Union sports ministry was a "farce", the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Sunday, reported the PTI.


The NCP said that by taking such a decision the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot absolve itself from the accusation of not helping women wrestlers, as per the PTI.


Earlier in the day, the sports ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders after the newly-elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.


The ministry also said the new body was working under the "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

"The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the Federation but suspended till further orders. They just need to follow the due process and the rules," a sports ministry official told PTI.

The source further explained the reasons for suspension.

"Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly-elected president of WFI announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.

"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI.

"As per clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," said the ministry's source.

In a message on social media platform X, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "If this can be done, then why did they allow elections to be conducted?"

"By suspending the committee if BJP-led ministry thinks they are absolving themselves from not helping the women wrestlers, they are mistaken," Crasto added.

Several top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court, the news agency reported on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra nationalist congress party sharad pawar wrestling Wrestlers protest BJP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK