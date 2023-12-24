WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce, says it won't absolve BJP of wrongdoing

The WFI suspension by the Union sports ministry was a "farce", the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said

The suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the Union sports ministry was a "farce", the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The NCP said that by taking such a decision the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot absolve itself from the accusation of not helping women wrestlers, as per the PTI.

Earlier in the day, the sports ministry suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders after the newly-elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

The ministry also said the new body was working under the "complete control of former (WFI) office-bearers", which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist, Sanjay Singh, and his panel winning the polls by big margins.

"The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. We have not terminated the Federation but suspended till further orders. They just need to follow the due process and the rules," a sports ministry official told PTI.

The source further explained the reasons for suspension.

"Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly-elected president of WFI announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year.

"This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI.

"As per clause 3 (e) of preamble of constitution of WFI, object of the WFI, among others, is to arrange holding of Senior, Junior and Sub Junior National Championships as per UWW Rules at places selected by the Executive Committee," said the ministry's source.

In a message on social media platform X, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "If this can be done, then why did they allow elections to be conducted?"

"By suspending the committee if BJP-led ministry thinks they are absolving themselves from not helping the women wrestlers, they are mistaken," Crasto added.

Sports ministry suspending new #WFI committee is a 'Farce', if this can be done, then why did they allow elections to be conducted?

Several top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan and the case is being heard in the Delhi High Court, the news agency reported on Sunday.

(with PTI inputs)

