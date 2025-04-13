Breaking News
‘What happens after June 15?’ ask tanker operators as strike drags on

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

On Day 3, tankers’ body refuses to budge despite temporary respite from BMC

Tankers remain parked outside the filling station at Mahim. Pic/Shadab Khan

No final solution has yet been found about the ongoing water tanker strike. Despite the BMC offering temporary relief from restrictions on groundwater extraction, the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) remains opposed to the conditions imposed by the civic body. The tanker association has asked for a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to reach a resolution.


CM Fadnavis had on Friday asked BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani to intervene, after which BMC decided to stay till June 15 its restrictions on water extraction from groundwater sources without a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the Central Ground Water Authority. But MWTA refused to budge. 


Ankur Sharma, MWTA spokesperson, said, “We are ready to apply for the NOC immediately. But in Mumbai, it is not possible to adhere to the condition of owning 200 square meters of land around the groundwater source.” 


“What will happen after June 15?” questioned MWTA Secretary Rajesh Thakur, “We are willing to meet the CM to get some relaxation on the condition.”

devendra fadnavis brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

