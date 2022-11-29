Why is MU charging graduates to register online for senate poll?: Maharashtra Students Union

Union alleges political interference, acting V-C says move not administrative decision

MASU members hand over a letter to Dr Ajay Bhamare, pro-vice-chancellor, at Mumbai University

The Maharashtra Students Union (MASU) has objected to Mumbai University (MU) levying an online registration fee of Rs 20 for graduates who intend to cast their vote in the upcoming senate election, which is scheduled to take place at the end of this year or beginning of 2023. In the last poll, held in 2017, no such charges were levied on students. Moreover, teachers and principals, who are also entitled to register and vote, have been exempted from paying the fee.

MASU’s contention is that MU has sufficient funds and its insistence on students paying the fee is against the principle of free and fair elections. If the Election Commission conducts general or any ward-level elections, including polls for seven graduate constituencies, using its own funds, why is MU charging graduate voters to register,” asked Advocate Siddharth Ingle, who is also the founder-president of MASU.

MASU representatives on November 24 met the acting Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University Dr Digamber Shirke and Dr Ajay Bhamare, pro-vice-chancellor, and sought, on behalf of students from nine districts of Maharashtra affiliated to MU, to know the purpose of levying the fee. A written submission was also presented to the university officials during the meeting.

Advocate Ingle said, “We have been assured in the meeting that the university would soon respond to all our issues and objections highlighted in our submissions. We are awaiting the reply and if the need arises, we will not hesitate to take up the matter to court.”

He added, “The University of Mumbai’s election department released the Public Manifesto for Senate Election 2022 on November 9. The university is in the process of preparing a new electoral roll for the fresh election of 10 senate members for graduate constituency posts in the senate, and all graduates, including passed-out students, are called to register online, paying Rs 20, which we have objected to, along with other issues that have been raised by our union.”

“We were not satisfied with the vague answers that were coming from the senior-most officials of the university, who cited policy decisions for levying the fee. The worst is that to become eligible voters, the payment of Rs 20 is mandated, which is against the democratic set-up of conducting free and fair elections in our country. We have sought the response in writing so that we can decide our next move accordingly,” said Ingle.

The other issues raised by the union include an extension of time for online registration. “The online registration process started on November 9 and will be closed on the evening of November 28. This is unfair to those who reside on the outskirts of Mumbai and in rural areas. Other universities started the registration process almost two months ago. Mumbai University has kept the registration window open for mere 20 days, which clearly shows that they are not interested in a large voter turnout. This is nothing but malice of extending favour to candidates affiliated to mainstream political parties,” he added.

Advocate Ingle alleged, “This also shows the level of political interference within the functioning of the university, where dynastic politics and larger established political parties play a crucial role in pushing their respective pre-decided graduate candidates, and this derails the purpose of having the genuine student representation through non-politically affiliated candidates. And by doing this, grassroots leaders are deprived of contesting senate elections and raising moot issues, which are affecting lives of over 8 lakh students directly or indirectly affiliated to Mumbai University.”

He added, “Even today, unfortunately, many students from the outskirts of Mumbai and rural areas have not heard about the senate elections nor do they know about the crucial role of the senate in students’ lives.”

Acting V-C speaks

Dr Shirke told mid-day that the decision to levy the online charges had been approved by university authorities and it was not an administrative decision. “Similar decisions have been taken by other state public universities as well. Moreover, the said charges are levied as per the statute, which is approved by the state government,” he said.

On extending the deadline for online registration, Dr Shirke said, “We have been getting numerous requests in person and writing from various student organisations and we are considering extending the online registration date by at least another two weeks. The university will be issuing a circular on this in a day or two.”

Meanwhile, highly placed MU sources informed mid-day that late Saturday evening, the university’s election department issued a fresh circular extending the date for online registration of voters to December 13.

Asked if the date for conducting the election had been finalised, the acting V-C replied in the negative, stating, “The senate election date is yet to be finalised, but it may not be before this year-end.” Dr Shirke appealed to all the graduate pass-outs from MU and affiliated colleges to register themselves for the elections and cast their vote.

2017

The year last senate election was held

