Mumbai's vibrant atmosphere is currently brimming with devotion, excitement, and happiness as thousands of people flock to Lalbaghcha Raja, also known as the Navsacha Ganpati, one of the city's most revered Ganpati pandals

File Photo/Pradeep Dhivar

Listen to this article Why Lalbaugcha Raja is known as the Navsacha Ganpati x 00:00

Mumbai's vibrant atmosphere is currently brimming with devotion, excitement, and happiness as thousands of people flock to Lalbaghcha Raja, also known as the Navsacha Ganpati, one of the city's most revered Ganpati pandals.

Ganpati idol at Lalbaghcha Raja is believed to have the power to fulfill wishes, drawing around 1.5 million devotees daily to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Situated in the Parel area of South Mumbai, Lalbaghcha Raja is easily accessible from the nearest railway stations, Lower Parel on the Western Line and Curry Road on the Central Line. It's advisable to walk to the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi, as the roads are closed to vehicles to manage the massive crowd.

There are two lines that take devotees closer to the idol - the Navsachi line, where participants can go on stage to touch the deity's feet, and the Mukhdarshan line, which allows worshipers to view the idols from a slight distance. Regardless of the line chosen, one can witness equal enthusiasm and devotion among the pilgrims seeking Bappa's blessings.

One devotee, hailing from Pune, said, that since 2007, has been drawn to this “divine place”. “There is something inexplicable, a power of attraction, that keeps me coming back to seek Bappa's blessings."

Watch: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Here Is Why Lalbaugcha Raja Is Known As The Navsacha Ganpati

Another shared: "My twin daughters are the blessings of Bappa. We respect and eagerly await our turn for darshan. It's not just a tradition; it's a sacred bond we share with Bappa."

This year's theme for the pandal marks the 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The decor, designed by the late art director Nitn Desai, was his final art piece before he passed away.

The origin of Lalbaghcha Raja dates back to 1934 when traders and vendors were granted a plot of land to restart their businesses after the mills were closed down. As a gesture of gratitude, the community members decided to install an idol of Lord Ganesha. This year, the pandal celebrates its 98th year.

Beyond the devotees, vendors from across the state converge during Ganesh Chaturthi to sell their Prasad, further enriching the festive spirit of Mumbai. Visitors not only depart with blessings but also cherished memories and the hope of returning to Lalbaghcha Raja in the future.