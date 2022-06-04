Breaking News
Covid-19: BMC shuts vaccination centres at 4 tourist spots
Hyderabad minor gangrape case: One arrested, 3 out of 5 accused are minors
Jammu and Kashmir: Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag
Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
Loan apps racket: Rs 4.23 lakh extorted for loan of Rs 5,000
Mumbai sees 763 Covid-19 cases, highest since Feb 4; active tally touches 3,735
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at RSS chief over Gyanvapi row, says 'before VHP was formed, Ayodhya wasn't even on Sangh's agenda'
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > ‘Why only target cabbies? Tell people to stop crossing roads carelessly first’

‘Why only target cabbies? Tell people to stop crossing roads carelessly first’

Updated on: 04 June,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Taxi drivers in the city protest no honking day drive, say they are easy targets and are falling victims, while roads are leased out to hawkers

‘Why only target cabbies? Tell people to stop crossing roads carelessly first’

A traffic cop hands out a pamphlet on No Honk Day drive to a taxi driver near Crawford Market on Wednesday. File pic


Cabbies in the city have strongly opposed the No Honking Day drive, saying that taxi drivers are easy targets and the police are registering offences against them.

“Roads in Mumbai are congested and the public walks about carelessly on the roads. Footpaths have been leased to hawkers by the civic body and police. Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey should issue orders to the public not to cross the roads carelessly. He is only targeting innocent taxi drivers,” Mumbai Taximens’ Union General Secretary Anthony L Quadros said.




“Almost all taxis are fitted with low-tone horns and taxi drivers use them only in emergencies. However, the police issue e-challans and collect fines of Rs 1,000 for the first and Rs 2,000 for the second offence,” he said.


Show full article

mumbai police mumbai traffic mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK