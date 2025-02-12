Why plastic flowers not included in list of banned plastic items, Bombay HC asks Centre

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre asked if the Centre thought that plastic flowers could be recycled, or are biodegradable

Bombay High Court. File Pic

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought to know why plastic flowers were not included in the list of single-use plastic items banned by the Union government, reported news agency PTI.

A division bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Bharati Dangre asked if the Centre thought that plastic flowers could be recycled, or are biodegradable.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by the Growers' Flower Council of India (GFCI) seeking a direction to the Centre to prohibit the use of plastic flowers, reported PTI.

"Is the Union government sure that plastic flowers can be recycled, or that they are biodegradable? They are so flimsy. Can they be recycled?" the court asked, referring to the Centre's affidavit stating that these flowers were not on the list of banned items, reported PTI.

The bench referred to a notification issued by the Union government which stated that single-use plastics which cannot be recycled or are not biodegradable, are banned.

"Are you sure plastic flowers cannot be included in this list?" the bench asked.

The court directed the petitioner organisation to file an affidavit in response to the Centre's stand in two weeks.

The petition claimed that the maximum thickness of plastic flowers used for decoration is usually 30 microns. Various notifications issued by both central and Maharashtra governments prohibit the production, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including ones that are less than 100 microns thick, it said, reported PTI.

The notifications do not specifically mention plastic flowers. The government should ban plastic flowers with less than 100 micron thickness, the petition said.

The website of the Growers' Flower Council of India describes it as an "association of independent growers, exporters of cut-flowers and ornamentals, input suppliers, florists, wedding decorators and each beneficiary in the chain of flower consumption by end users".

Bombay HC emphasises reformative approach in punishment for youth offenders

The courts must adopt a reformative approach in cases involving young offenders, the Bombay High Court observed while granting bail to a 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting his cousin, reported PTI.

A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav said that punishment in cases where the accused is a youth has to be inflicted for a reformative result rather than being punitive, reported PTI.

The court said every opportunity or risk should be taken constructively in cases involving young offenders so that they get a chance to become good citizens in society.

(With inputs from PTI)