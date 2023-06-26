Will bring new vehicles that run on ethanol, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari recalled that he recently met the chairman of Mercedes Benz company which launched an electric vehicle

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. File Pic

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said new vehicles will be introduced that run entirely on ethanol, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur on Sunday, Nitin Gadkari recalled that he recently met the chairman of Mercedes Benz company which launched an electric vehicle.

"He (the chairman) told me they would make electric vehicles only in future. We are bringing new vehicles that will run entirely on ethanol. Bajaj, TVS and Hero scooters will run 100 per cent on ethanol," Nitin Gadkari was quoted as saying by PTI.

Nitin Gadakri said he would launch Toyota company's Camry car in August, which will run 100 per cent on ethanol and it will also generate 40 per cent electricity.

"If you compare it with petrol, it will be Rs 15 per litre of petrol because ethanol's rate is Rs 60, while the rate of petrol is Rs 120 per litre. Plus it would generate 40 per cent electricity. The average would be Rs 15 per litre," he added.

Meanwhile, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the BJP-led government has created an employment-generating economy in the country.

Speaking at an event in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, Gadkari referred to a road project being constructed to connect Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, and the automobile industry.

"We have created an employment-generating economy in the country. I am constructing a road project (worth) Rs 12,000 crore connecting Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. The (Uttarakhand) chief minister told me that the number of tourists visiting these places got doubled. Earlier, the Yatra to these places used to go on for only six months, but now roads are accessible throughout the year," said Gadkari.

He said people in passenger traffic, tourism, restaurants, hoteling, buses, railways and aviation¿all got businesses because the footfall has gone up at these places.

"Automobile industry in the country is Rs 7.50 lakh crore, 4.50 crore people got jobs. This industry gives the highest GST to the Central and state governments. I will double the industry's size in the next five years to Rs 15 lakh crore. All automobile brands in the world are coming here," Gadkari added.

(With inputs from PTI)