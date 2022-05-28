Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses

As meeting with government officials fails to arrive at a solution, nurses decide to go for indefinite strike; JJ hospital makes 8-day plan, beyond which it may seek help from BMC hospitals

Nurses stage a demonstration at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Nurses are set to up the ante and go on an indefinite strike from today as the meeting with government officials on Friday failed to bring any respite. The Maharashtra State Nurses Association had on Thursday started a 2-day strike, which ended on Friday, against the government’s decision to outsource vacant nursing posts.

Around 10,000 nurses registered with the Maharashtra State Nurses Association are currently on strike, which has led to a shortage in hospitals and also led to the postponement of several surgeries. A meeting was also called by the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) to end the movement.

Sumitra Tote, secretary of the nurses association, said, “No concrete decision could be taken in the meeting held on Friday. Even earlier two other meetings were held regarding our demands, but so far we have only got assurances. We will continue to protest till a concrete decision is taken.”

