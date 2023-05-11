"I welcome the Supreme Court's ruling that has asked the Speaker of the Assembly to recognise a political party. I will try to complete it in a reasonable time,” he said

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Will have to first 'recognise' which faction represents political organisation of Sena, says Maha Speaker on SC ruling x 00:00

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday said he will complete the process of ascertaining who represents the original Shiv Sena as a political organization in a reasonable time.

Speaking to reporters from London, Narwerkar said he will give a hearing to all sides.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's ruling that has asked the Speaker of the Assembly to recognise a political party. I will try to complete it in a reasonable time,” he said.

“We have been asked to first recognise a political party. As per the principles of natural justice, all the petitioners will be asked to submit statements and present their side. It (the process) will have examination and cross-examination as well,” Narwekar added.

He also claimed that the Supreme Court upheld his stand on the disqualification of MLAs.

“The court stated that it would be the Speaker's prerogative to take a call on the disqualification plea submitted against 16 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I have been consistently saying that it would be the Speaker who will decide (on this matter),” he said.

The Supreme Court has clarified that the whip of the political party -- as against its legislative wing -- is what matters, and hence it will have to be first decided which faction (of the Sena) represents the political party, Narwekar said.

Asked about the apex court terming the Shinde group appointing Bharat Gogawale as chief whip of the Shiv Sena as "illegal", he said, “I accept the Supreme Court's decision and I will comment on it after discussing the issue with my lawyers. The state government is safe, and I am happy for it.”

Also read: BJP's power-hungry attitude has killed democracy in the country: Maha Congress reacts to SC verdict on Shinde-BJP govt

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that it cannot restore the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he resigned without facing the floor test in June last year.

The court also pulled up then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said he did not have reasons based on objective material before him to reach the conclusion that then chief minister Thackeray had lost the confidence of the House.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.