Will investigate: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sanjay Raut's letter claiming threat to life

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged his life was under threat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said police will check the claim and act accordingly.

"We will also check if this (Raut's claim) is based on facts or is a stunt," Shinde said.

Raut on Tuesday alleged that the CM's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has hired contract killers to kill him. He also wrote to Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio claiming a threat to his life.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut said in his letter.

The Sena (UBT) leader made the allegations in the letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Fadnavis and the Thane city police.

Responding to Raut's letter to the police, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but nevertheless the missive will be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.

Fadnavis said, "Raut has been making mindless allegations and it makes us wonder what response we can give. Earlier, we used to respond to his allegations."

He said the Rajya Sabha MP is trying to seek sympathy.

"I think he is creating sensation by levelling such allegations. He may think that he would get some sympathy out of it. But you do not get sympathy by making fake allegations," said the home minister.

Asked about providing extra protection to Raut, Fadnavis said.

"As per Supreme Court directives, a committee has been formed to provide protection to certain leaders. The committee decides whether to provide or enhance protection to a particular leader. Chief secretary of the state is the head of this committee and the panel will take cognisance of the letter," he added.

Fadanvis took a swipe at Raut and said he makes allegations just for publicity.

"He made allegations about a Rs 2,000 crore (deal after last Friday's EC ruling on Shiv Sena name and poll symbol). He does not have a single piece of evidence to back his allegations. Earlier, we used to give answers to his allegations but now he makes mindless allegations and question remains what answer should be given to him," said the deputy chief minister.

