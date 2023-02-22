Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole asks for inquiry into threats to Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Raut

Nana Patole further said that the law and order in the state has deteriorated in the last six-seven months

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. File Pic

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole has asked police and the state government to conduct a high-level inquiry into threats received by former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

"There appears to be a conspiracy to eliminate prominent opposition leaders. Both Chavan and Raut have lodged a complaint to the police. We expect that the state government will order a high-level probe into the threats. We feel that ever since Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis assumed office, there is a sudden spurt in threats to prominent Opposition leaders,” Patole said in a statement.

He further said that the law and order in the state has deteriorated in the last six-seven months.

Patole alleged that Ashok Chavan had been under surveillance and was being followed for a long time. "Why is the former chief minister of the state being followed and for what purpose? The police and the state government should take serious note of this and investigate the matter," he said.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Monday had said that 'some private and contractual persons' were spying on him and attempts were also being made to defame him or someone through the forgery of his official letters. Chavan claims that all these attempts may be part of a conspiracy to harm him and the police must register an offence.

On Febraury 20, Ashok Chavan tweeted, "Some private and contractual persons are spying on me. It has appeared a person is collecting details of my meetings, travel plans, etc. There is a possibility some conspiracy is being hatched against me to cause some harm. The police should take cognisance of it and take appropriate legal action".

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and MP Sanjay Raut wrote to the police alleging a "threat to life" from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde.

Responding to Raut's letter to the police, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, stated that the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but nevertheless, the missive will be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.

"Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde's son) has given a 'supari' (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen," Raut said in his letter.

The Sena (UBT) leader made the allegations in the letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Fadnavis and the Thane city police.