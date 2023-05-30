'Will meet Mumbai Commissioner of Police if action not taken': NCP leader over 'derogatory' article on Savitribai Phule

Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday that he will meet Mumbai Commissioner of Police asking him to register a complaint if no action is taken against the website that published 'derogatory' article on social reformer Savitribai Phule

He further said that he has written a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and sought action against the website for writing an allegedly offensive article on the renowned social reformer and pioneer in women's education Savitribai Phule.

“I have written a letter to the CM and the Mumbai CP over the way the derogatory remarks are being made on Savitribai Phule. If no action is taken, I will visit the Mumbai CP's office tomorrow and will ask him to register a complaint over the matter," Bhujbal said.

Recently an article was published on a website regarding social reformer Savitribai Phule with 'derogatory' remarks triggering reactions. Many expressed their disagreement with the article and demanded action.

In a letter to Shinde, the NCP MLA from Yeola in Nashik said legal action should be taken against the website and the author of the article.

"The attempt to malign Savitribai Phule was outrageous, painful and highly condemnable," Bhujbal added in his letter.

"The portal, in the name of rearranging history is destroying history. This anti-social tendency needs to be crushed," he said, adding that the state government must take the issue seriously and ban the website. (ANI)