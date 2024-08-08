Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan said he will work to make the state's economy larger than Japan and Germany and to ensure the wealth created reached the remotest village of the state. He was speaking at the launch of 'Yoddha Karmayogi - Eknath Sambhaji Shinde', a biography of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

CP Radhakrishnan took charge as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Pic X

Listen to this article Will work towards making Maharashtra a bigger economy than Japan, Germany: Governor Radhakrishnan x 00:00

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday said that he will work to make the state's economy larger than Japan and Germany and also assured to ensure that the wealth created in the state reached its remotest village, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

He took office only last week on July 31 after succeeding Ramesh Bais.

Governor Radhakrishnan was speaking at the launch of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s biography 'Yoddha Karmayogi - Eknath Sambhaji Shinde'.

During his speech, Governor Radhakrishnan highlighted Maharashtra's crucial role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ by the year 2047. The governor expressed confidence in CM Shinde's leadership to make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy while ensuring inclusive development.

"A day will come by 2047 when India will be the richest nation of the world. That time, our Maharashtra state’s economy should be larger than the second largest economy of the world; that should be our aim and we all should work towards it," he said.

"I will work with you to the extent that Maharashtra state's economy becomes larger than the second largest economy, larger than Japan, larger than Germany individually," the governor elaborated.



He further emphasised the importance of ensuring that the wealth in the state created reaches "the remotest, isolated village of Maharashtra".

Praising Shinde, Radhakrishnan drew parallels between the CM's career trajectory to that of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s, describing both as having transformed from “low-profile individuals to charismatic leaders”.

He commended Shinde for his hard work and determination, and urged the youth to learn from his example.

Radhakrishnan also lauded prominent influential personalities from Maharashtra, including Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, whom he described as a “youth icon and champion of local rights”.

He also paid rich tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said he follows the teachings of the late Prime Minister even now.

Before taking office as the Governor of Maharashtra, Radhakrishnan served the same post in Jharkhand. On July 31, 2024, Radhakrishnan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. He is the 21st governor of Maharashtra since the formation of the state in 1960.

(With PTI inputs)