National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule lashed out at NDA government on the Ladli Behan Yojana and asked women to withdraw money from their accounts. "I request my Ladli Behan to withdraw the money quickly as you cannot trust this government," she said

"BJP's own legislators say that if they don't get votes they will take back the money meant for girls and sisters from the accounts, and they know how to do it. This is very distressing," said Supriya Sule on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Withdraw money quickly, can't trust NDA govt: Supriya Sule to women eligible for Ladli Behan Yojana x 00:00

National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday lashed out at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the Ladli Behan Yojana and asked women eligible for the scheme to "withdraw money from their accounts."



"I request my Ladli Behan (dear sisters) to withdraw the money quickly as you cannot trust this government, This is not a BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) government, it is an NDA government, which is why PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is talking about a secular civil code," Sule said.



Referring to an earlier statement made by BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana on Ladli Behan Yojana, Sule said "Truth always comes out eventually. BJP's own legislators say that if they don't get votes they will take back the money meant for girls and sisters from the accounts, and they know how to do it. This is very distressing."



She further said, "This government does everything only for votes. They do nothing with genuine intent. This is the impact of the Lok Sabha elections. Two years ago, no one showed any affection or concern for sisters. This is solely the effect of the Lok Sabha elections."



The Ladli Behan Yojana introduced by the Maharashtra government in 2024, aims to offer financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month to women aged between 21-65 with less than an annual income of Rs 2.5 lakh.



Sule further criticised the NDA-led government and stated that the country is experiencing rising inflation and unemployment, and corruption is increasing. She added, "People are not getting jobs or justice. The government was elected with a lot of hope, but justice has not been served."



Meanwhile, Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort today batted for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) stating that India will now have to move towards a secular civil code to free the country from religion-based discrimination.



PM said, "I believe that there should be a discussion on this serious issue across the country...Everyone should come forward with their suggestions."



"I would say that it is the need of the hour that there be a secular civil code in the country...We have spent 75 years in the Communal Civil code. Now we will have to move towards the secular code. Only then would we be free of discrimination on the basis of religion...," PM Modi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With ANI inputs)