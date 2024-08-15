Konkan Railway generates 3.18 lakh units of electricity from solar power

Konkan Railway said it has also successfully secured new projects worth over Rs 1200 crore through competitive tenders and achieved the highest-ever profit of Rs 301 crore in the year 2023-24

The Konkan Railway on Thursday announced that it had generated 3.18 lakh units of electricity from solar power between January to July 2024, leading to savings of Rs 38.56 lakh in energy bills. This is a significant number in fuel and power bill savings.

Listing achievements during Independence Day, Konkan Railway said it has also successfully secured new projects worth over Rs 1200 crore through competitive tenders and achieved the highest-ever profit of Rs 301 crore in the year 2023-24.

The Ministry of Railways had also approved new equity of Rs 1,486 crore for the construction of the Old Goa and Pernem tunnels in Goa and the development of the goods shed at Thokur in Karnataka has been completed with works of goods shed at Udupi (Karnataka), Indapur (Maharashtra), and Verna (Goa) is in progress.

The Konkan Railway operated about 15,399 trains on its line between January to July 2024, with a total of 11,444 mail/passenger trains and 3,955 goods trains, including a total of 181 Summer Special trains.

Among other achievements, 26 missing children were rescued from trains and railway premises, and safely handed over to their parents or child helplines. On World Environment Day, 5th June 2024, a total of 6,548 saplings were planted along the Konkan Railway route and at Konkan Rail Vihar.

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Santosh Kumar Jha, Chairman & Managing Director / Konkan Railway, hoisted the National Flag and inspected the Railway Protection Force (RPF) contingent at Konkan Rail Vihar, Nerul, Navi Mumbai. In his address to the gathering, Jha praised the exceptional teamwork and dedication exhibited by all Konkan Railway employees. He urged them to continue their diligent efforts toward the organization's growth and success. Additionally, he highlighted several key achievements and future initiatives that underscore Konkan Railway's commitment to excellence.