Woman can't be compelled to work just because she is educated: Bombay HC

Woman can't be compelled to work just because she is educated: Bombay HC

Updated on: 11 June,2022 02:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a revision application filed by the man challenging an order of the family court in Pune. During the hearing on Friday, the court said that a woman had the 'choice to either work or stay at home' even if she was qualified and had an educational degree

Bombay High Court. File Pic


A woman cannot be compelled to work to eke out a living, merely because she is educated, the Bombay High Court observed, while hearing a man's plea against a court order directing him to pay maintenance to his estranged wife.

A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre was hearing a revision application filed by the man challenging an order of the family court in Pune. During the hearing on Friday, the court said that a woman had the "choice to either work or stay at home" even if she was qualified and had an educational degree. "Our society has not yet accepted that the woman of the household should contribute (financially). It is a woman's choice to work. She cannot be compelled to go to work. Just because she is a graduate, does not mean she cannot sit at home," Justice Dangre said.




"Today I am a judge of this court. Tomorrow, suppose I may sit at home. Will you then say I am qualified to be a judge and shouldn't sit at home?" she said. The man's counsel argued that the family court had "unfairly" directed his client to pay maintenance, since his estranged wife was a graduate and had the capability to work and make a living.


bombay high court mumbai mumbai news

