Breaking News
Thane: Groom's car crashes into dancing 'baraatis' in Ulhasnagar, 11 injured
Mumbai reports 56 Covid-19 cases, active tally now at 429
Mumbai: ED conducts searches at Anil Jaisinghani's premises
NCB nabs smuggler with Rs 1.80 crore worth gold at Nagpur airport
Cyclone Mocha may intensify into cyclonic storm by May 10: IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Woman held for running prostitution racket in Thane minor girl rescued

Woman held for running prostitution racket in Thane; minor girl rescued

Updated on: 10 May,2023 11:12 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer near a restaurant located close to the Thane railway station on Monday evening, said senior police inspector Mahesh Patil from the police's anti-human trafficking cell

Woman held for running prostitution racket in Thane; minor girl rescued

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Woman held for running prostitution racket in Thane; minor girl rescued
x
00:00

Police have arrested 45-year-old woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket and rescued a minor girl pushed into the flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.


Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer near a restaurant located close to the Thane railway station on Monday evening, said senior police inspector Mahesh Patil from the police's anti-human trafficking cell.




Also Read: Maharashtra: Man nabbed from Parbhani for kidnapping 15-year-old girl from Thane


The police arrested the woman who was present at the spot along with a girl, the police said without specifying the minor's age.

The girl was sent to a rescue home, the official said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK