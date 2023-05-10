Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer near a restaurant located close to the Thane railway station on Monday evening, said senior police inspector Mahesh Patil from the police's anti-human trafficking cell

Representative Image

Listen to this article Woman held for running prostitution racket in Thane; minor girl rescued x 00:00

Police have arrested 45-year-old woman for allegedly running a prostitution racket and rescued a minor girl pushed into the flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer near a restaurant located close to the Thane railway station on Monday evening, said senior police inspector Mahesh Patil from the police's anti-human trafficking cell.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Man nabbed from Parbhani for kidnapping 15-year-old girl from Thane

The police arrested the woman who was present at the spot along with a girl, the police said without specifying the minor's age.

The girl was sent to a rescue home, the official said.

The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.