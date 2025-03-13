Apart from the two sons, the woman also had an eight-year-old daughter, the official added

A 30-year-old woman from Solapur district in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two children who also drowned, police said on Thursday, PTI reported.

As per initial investigations, the woman was depressed as her two sons, seven and one-and-a-half years old, were differently-abled, they said.

"The incident occurred near the family's farm in Wangi village on Wednesday morning. While bodies of the woman and one child were fished out the same day, the other child's body was retrieved on Thursday morning," an official from Solapur Taluka police station said, PTI cited.

Apart from the two sons, the woman also had an eight-year-old daughter, the official added.

According to the official, "Initial findings indicate that she was struggling with depression due to her sons' condition, which may have led to this tragic step."

A case has been filed and further investigation is underway, the police added, PTI reported.

Godman arrested for abetting Jalna man’s suicide over occult ritual involving daughter

A self-styled godman has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Jalna district for allegedly harassing a man and abetting his suicide after pressuring him to hand over his five-year-old daughter for an occult ritual. The Jalna police confirmed the arrest of the accused, identified as Ganesh Lokhande (45), on 6 March in connection with the death of Dnyaneshwar Aher (30), a resident of Walsa Wadla village in Bhokardan tehsil.

According to a press release issued by the police, Inspector Kiran Bidve stated that Aher was found hanging from a tree on 3 March. Subsequent investigations revealed that Lokhande had been coercing Aher to give up his daughter for a sacrificial ritual aimed at uncovering hidden treasure. Lokhande has now been charged under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act, as per PTI reports.

The police revealed that Aher and his wife had visited a temple in Dhamangaon, located in Buldhana district, where they first encountered Lokhande. The accused subsequently began harassing the couple, making persistent demands for their daughter’s involvement in an occult ritual. Lokhande allegedly threatened Aher with dire consequences if he did not comply.

(With agency inputs)