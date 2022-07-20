Woman writes to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in complaint against MP Rahul Shewale

In her two-page letter that she has tweeted, tagging the CM and other government officials, she has requested them to intervene and get an FIR registered against Shewale

Rahul Shewale. Pic/Official Twitter Handle

A 33-year-old woman, who had accused Member of Parliament Rahul Shewale of rape and sexual assault has written to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In her two-page letter that she has tweeted, tagging the CM and other government officials, she has requested them to intervene and get an FIR registered against Shewale. However, Kamini Shewale, the MP’s wife, has said the allegations have been made to defame the family and extort money.

The woman is a Dubai resident who had allegedly come in contact with Shewale through a common friend to seek help for her textile business in 2020. She claims they got close over time and he said he would marry her. She said after she posted a photo of them having dinner on social media, she was arrested in October 2021 and jailed for 78 days. On Tuesday, Shewale submitted another complaint with Cyber Police against the woman.