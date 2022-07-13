Mumbai: Police file FIR against woman for defaming Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale

As the MP couldn't find time to meet the woman, she kept on chasing him to meet via messages and phone calls. A few months later, Shewale helped the woman financially but later she started demanding more money

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale. Pic/Official Twitter Handle

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Shewale has filed a complaint against a woman for alleged extortion, cheating, and defaming his public image. The MP visited Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate court with a complaint against the woman. The court has directed Sakinaka police to register an FIR against the woman.

According to the complaint filed, the woman approached Shewale on the pretext of seeking financial assistance for her business, but started extorting money on the pretext of defaming him and asking him to divorce his wife to marry her.

In May this year, Shewale rushed to the 66th court of Metropolitan Magistrate and produced a complaint letter against a woman. According to the complaint, Shewale met a woman named Rinki Godson Baxla through a close friend in February 2020. Shewale was told that she is a businesswoman, but due to Covid-19 , her business had crippled down and that she needed some financial assistance.

As the MP did not have the bandwidth to meet the woman, she kept on chasing him to meet via messages and phone calls. A few months later, Shewale helped the woman financially but later she started demanding more money.

Also Read: Mumbai: Woman accuses Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale of rape

In his complaint, he mentions, “My helpful nature was taken in a wrong manner by the accused and soon thereafter the accused started pressurising me for more money. I tried to say no politely to the accused and even told her that she has already received substantial help from me, however, the greed of the accused made her usurp more money from me. The accused started threatening and blackmailing me. When I refused she threatened to start projecting that she is having an illicit relationship with me”.

After extorting considerable amounts from Shewale, the woman started posing on social media that she is in a relationship with him and allegedly threatened Shewale that she would stop only if he divorces his wife and marries her. The MP complained to Sharjah police, which prosecuted the accused and sent her in police custody for 78 days. An FIR was registered in Bandra police in October 2021 for defamation.

“According to the complaint, MP Shewale has paid Rs 56 lakh to the women till now and also gave gifts including Iphone12. But, she not only started extorting more money, but also tarnished his image on social media. She also threatened to harm him and his family's life if he doesn’t divorce and marry her,” told a senior official.

"As per the court's direction, we have registered an FIR on July 11 against the women for extortion, cheating, and defamation” he added.