Work for party's win in civic polls: Raj Thackeray tells MNS members

Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena chief Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena chief Raj Thackeray has asked the MNS workers to ensure the party's win in civic bodies, where the elections are due.

Thackeray was addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers during his visit to Thane on Saturday.

Elections to various civic bodies including Thane and the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are due and the dates are yet to be announced.

Thackeray asked the MNS workers to reach out to the voters and inform them of the party's plans for them.

Earlier on Saturday, he also visited a Jain temple here and participated in a religious event.

At the event, Acharya Chidanandsurishwarji said it was only Raj Thackeray who could make the dream of his uncle (late Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray of an "Akhand Bharat" become a reality.

The monk called for an "Akhand Bharat", including the portion of Kashmir which is with Pakistan.

