Work for party's win in civic polls: Raj Thackeray tells MNS members

Updated on: 22 January,2023 11:48 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Raj Thackeray asked the MNS workers to reach out to the voters and inform them of the party's plans for them

Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena chief Raj Thackeray. File Pic


Maharashtra Navnirnam Sena chief Raj Thackeray has asked the MNS workers to ensure the party's win in civic bodies, where the elections are due.


Thackeray was addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers during his visit to Thane on Saturday.



Elections to various civic bodies including Thane and the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are due and the dates are yet to be announced.


Thackeray asked the MNS workers to reach out to the voters and inform them of the party's plans for them.

Also Read: Civic polls must be held immediately in Maharashtra, says Raj Thackeray

Earlier on Saturday, he also visited a Jain temple here and participated in a religious event.

At the event, Acharya Chidanandsurishwarji said it was only Raj Thackeray who could make the dream of his uncle (late Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray of an "Akhand Bharat" become a reality.

The monk called for an "Akhand Bharat", including the portion of Kashmir which is with Pakistan. 

