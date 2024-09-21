Breaking News
Maharashtra Police launches dedicated helpline numbers for women safety
Polling stations in Mumbai to be increased for upcoming polls: BMC
MVA expected give Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) more seats
Mumbai University postpones senate elections just a day before voting
Mumbai: Woman duped of Rs 3.37 lakh after meeting man on dating app
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Worker dies of electrocution at factory in Thane district

Worker dies of electrocution at factory in Thane district

Updated on: 21 September,2024 04:40 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The victim was working at a powerloom unit in Devjinagar area of Thane district when he suffered an electric shock on Friday

Worker dies of electrocution at factory in Thane district

Representative pic

Listen to this article
Worker dies of electrocution at factory in Thane district
x
00:00

A 65-year-old worker was electrocuted at a factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Saturday.


The victim, Ramsevak Bindeshwar Mandal, was working at a powerloom unit in Devjinagar when he suffered an electric shock on Friday, an officer from Narpoli police station said.



The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered, news agency PTI reported.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai maharashtra bhiwandi thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK