The victim was working at a powerloom unit in Devjinagar area of Thane district when he suffered an electric shock on Friday
Representative pic
A 65-year-old worker was electrocuted at a factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The victim, Ramsevak Bindeshwar Mandal, was working at a powerloom unit in Devjinagar when he suffered an electric shock on Friday, an officer from Narpoli police station said.
The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered, news agency PTI reported.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.