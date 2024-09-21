The victim was working at a powerloom unit in Devjinagar area of Thane district when he suffered an electric shock on Friday

A 65-year-old worker was electrocuted at a factory in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Saturday.

The victim, Ramsevak Bindeshwar Mandal, was working at a powerloom unit in Devjinagar when he suffered an electric shock on Friday, an officer from Narpoli police station said.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered, news agency PTI reported.

