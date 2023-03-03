Breaking News
World Wildlife Day 2023: Who eats what, and how much, at National Park?

Updated on: 03 March,2023 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

From tigers that eat 12 kg a day, to leopards content with 3 kg, mid-day RTI query reveals all you need to know about what’s on the menu

World Wildlife Day 2023: Who eats what, and how much, at National Park?

The pair of lions at SGNP receives 6-7 kg of meat each as they are sub-adult. File Pic/Sameer Markande


It appears that wild animals kept in captivity at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) enjoy gorging on water buffalo meat. The SGNP administration, in response to an RTI request from this reporter, revealed that caged tigers, lions, leopards and other such animals consume water buffalo flesh worth over Rs 40 lakh annually. The amount of money spent on the procurement of water buffalo meat from 2018 to 2022 was Rs 1.96 crore.


In order to learn how much money the SGNP administration spends on buying food for confined carnivores and wild animals each fiscal year, from March 2018 to 2022, this reporter had filed an RTI application. Vijay Barabde, a range forest officer and the superintendent of the tiger and lion safari, responded to the query. At present, there are six royal Bengal tigers, 18 leopards, two lions, three captive jackals and four vultures in captivity at SGNP. Every year, the park administration invites tender for the supply of water buffalo feed for them.



Also Read: IN PHOTOS: The hidden adventures of wildlife rescuers in India


One of the lionesses in her enclosure at SGNP. File Pic/Satej Shinde
One of the lionesses in her enclosure at SGNP. File Pic/Satej Shinde

According to the RTI response, for the fiscal years 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, respective amounts of R42.45 lakh, R42.85 lakh, R60.61 lakh and Rs 51.06 lakh were spent on water buffalo feed. The company that received the contract to supply the water buffalo meat charged Rs 149.30 per kg. Wild animals housed in captivity receive meat six days a week and are kept fasting on Thursdays since it is excellent for their health.

According to the terms and conditions for the provision of the meat to SGNP, it should be fresh and must have undergone quality inspection and certification by the abattoir. The agreement also specifies that the beef must come from an abattoir in Deonar, Thane, Bhiwandi, or Kalyan. On an average, a total of 130 to 140 kg of meat is delivered to SGNP every day between 3.30 and 4.30 pm, and the animal keeper divides it into sections, according to how much is required for each species.

Also read: World Wildlife Day 2023: Is urbanisation affecting wildlife in Mumbai?

A tiger is given 10-12 kg of meat depending upon their weight and age while a leopard is given 2.5-3 kg of meat based on their weight and age. The lion pair receives 6-7 kg of meat each as they are sub-adult.

Expenditure on water buffalo meat

Financial Year            Amount                            

01/04/2018 to 31/03/2019         Rs 42,45,467
01/04/2019 to 31/03/2020         Rs 42,85,766
01/04/2020 to 31/03/2021         Rs 60,61,919
01/04/2021 to 31/03/2022         Rs 51,06,756

wildlife sanjay gandhi national park mumbai news mumbai

