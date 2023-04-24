Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action

After mid-day’s report on unsanitary drinking water supply to Sunteck, Naigaon cops asked to record residents’ statements and file FIR against builder if needed

A water tanker enters the complex

Hours after mid-day reported how local police ignored Sunteck West World residents’ complaints of worm-infested water supply through tankers and instead filed an FIR against them, senior MBVV cops intervened and assured to take action.

The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have invited residents of the residential complex in Naigaon East to submit their complaints and record fresh statements, sources told mid-day. Sources said the senior officers have taken the matter seriously and asked Naigaon police to listen to the grievances of aggrieved residents, who have accused the developer of cheating them.

Amit Mishra, a resident, told mid-day that he has received a notice asking him to approach Naigaon police station to submit his documents related to the issues published in mid-day on Saturday. “I have submitted my complaints at the police station multiple times, but they only recorded my statement and never registered an FIR against the builder,” said Mishra, a lawyer.

Residents of Sunteck West World, Naigaon East. Pics/Hanif Patel

“At the time of handing over possession of the flat, Amol Konde, general manager Hospitality, Sunteck Realty, had forced me to undersign documents. He threatened to hold the handover if I didn’t sign. I had to succumb. I had given a complaint related to the threat, but the cops did nothing,” he added.

But, an officer from Naigaon police station said that at the time “we had called Konde and recorded his statement based on the allegations of Mishra.” “After the story in mid-day, I was asked to record fresh statements of aggrieved residents of Sunteck West World and register an FIR, if required, against the builder,” he added.

“We have the documentary evidence for the police, provided our grievances are properly heard,” Mishra added. His neighbour Pankaj Ghildiyal said the builder took advance payment for 24-hour supply of potable water at the time of handing over the flats.

“There are many other things like the shoddy construction and poor functioning of elevators that we would like to state in our complaints. The elevator sensors don’t work, and they get stuck sometimes. A few days ago, a person placed a helmet at the door of an elevator to keep it from closing, but the door still shut, crushing the helmet,” Ghildiyal said. Konde did not respond to mid-day’s request for comment.