Breaking News
Mumbai: 68-year-old man beaten to death over parking row
Mumbai: BMC pool opened on April 1 in Malad is drunken dip party venue
Mumbai: 51 per cent of road deaths in eight years put down to pedestrians reveals survey
Six out of 42 of the safest drivers across India are from Maharashtra
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Worms in drinking water Senior MBVV cops order action

Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action

Updated on: 24 April,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

After mid-day’s report on unsanitary drinking water supply to Sunteck, Naigaon cops asked to record residents’ statements and file FIR against builder if needed

Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action

A water tanker enters the complex

Listen to this article
Worms in drinking water: Senior MBVV cops order action
x
00:00

Hours after mid-day reported how local police ignored Sunteck West World residents’ complaints of worm-infested water supply through tankers and instead filed an FIR against them, senior MBVV cops intervened and assured to take action.


The Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have invited residents of the residential complex in Naigaon East to submit their complaints and record fresh statements, sources told mid-day. Sources said the senior officers have taken the matter seriously and asked Naigaon police to listen to the grievances of aggrieved residents, who have accused the developer of cheating them.



Amit Mishra, a resident, told mid-day that he has received a notice asking him to approach Naigaon police station to submit his documents related to the issues published in mid-day on Saturday. “I have submitted my complaints at the police station multiple times, but they only recorded my statement and never registered an FIR against the builder,” said Mishra, a lawyer.


Also Read: Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World

Residents of Sunteck West World, Naigaon East. Pics/Hanif Patel
Residents of Sunteck West World, Naigaon East. Pics/Hanif Patel

“At the time of handing over possession of the flat, Amol Konde, general manager Hospitality, Sunteck Realty, had forced me to undersign documents. He threatened to hold the handover if I didn’t sign. I had to succumb. I had given a complaint related to the threat, but the cops did nothing,” he added.

But, an officer from Naigaon police station said that at the time “we had called Konde and recorded his statement based on the allegations of Mishra.” “After the story in mid-day, I was asked to record fresh statements of aggrieved residents of Sunteck West World and register an FIR, if required, against the builder,” he added.

“We have the documentary evidence for the police, provided our grievances are properly heard,” Mishra added. His neighbour Pankaj Ghildiyal said the builder took advance payment for 24-hour supply of potable water at the time of handing over the flats.

“There are many other things like the shoddy construction and poor functioning of elevators that we would like to state in our complaints. The elevator sensors don’t work, and they get stuck sometimes. A few days ago, a person placed a helmet at the door of an elevator to keep it from closing, but the door still shut, crushing the helmet,” Ghildiyal said. Konde did not respond to mid-day’s request for comment.

bhayander virar vasai mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK