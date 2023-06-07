Wrestlers' protest: Appeal to Sachin Tendulkar to speak up for wrestlers

Mumbai adds muscle in support of protesting wrestlers; meetings urge sportspersons and civil society to find its voice
Justice for wrestlers, demanded the public at Goregaon meet banners speak at the Monday gathering. Pics/Aishwarya Deodhar
It was business unusual late Monday evening, as a group of people congregated in Goregaon West to show solidarity with wrestlers who were protesting in Delhi. They demanded what they said was the, “long overdue arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.”