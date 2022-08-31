You may face Supertech twin towers fate: Bombay High Court to Khar builder

The remark was made by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik while hearing a PIL that claimed the real estate developer was encroaching on the land reserved for a playground in Khar

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday remarked that a developer is insisting on continuing construction of a building adjacent to a plot reserved for a playground despite a stay from the Supreme Court and that it would face a fate similar to Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Noida that were demolished recently.

The remark was made by a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M S Karnik while hearing a PIL that claimed the real estate developer was encroaching on the land reserved for a playground in Khar.

The court had last week deputed an architect to visit the site where the developer has proceeded with construction flouting a 1995 Supreme Court order and to submit a report stating up to what extent construction has been carried out. On Tuesday, the bench was informed the report has been submitted by the architect following which the court adjourned the matter for further hearing on September 20.

However, the advocate appearing for the developer urged the court to vacate the stay on construction till demarcation of the land was completed. Refusing to do so, Chief Justice Datta said, “Let’s wait. You may face fate like Supertech.”

Supertech’s twin towers located in Noida near New Delhi were demolished using explosives on August 28 following directives from the Supreme Court. It was held that the twin towers—Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) were illegally built.

