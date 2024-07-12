Your weekend could be washed away! IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai, MMR region

IMD has issued yellow alert as the city is likely to witness heavy rainfall this weekend; an orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur

A high tide earlier this month. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai is set to witness another spell of heavy rainfall this weekend with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing yellow alert and heavy rainfall warning. The weekend can observe an accumulative rainfall between 250 and 300 mm. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for various districts including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara.

IMD Mumbai officials in a conversation with mid-day said, “A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and MMR region for the weekend starting from today, July 12. The conditions are favourable for heavy spells and isolated locations can experience heavy to very heavy rainfall.”

The official added, “Considering the high tides, there are chances that we may witness waterlogging in some parts of the city but it will not be as severe as the one we witnessed previously this week as the height of the tide is somewhat lower than the water logging situation witnessed on Monday.” Meanwhile, IMD has issued Orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg (yellow alert on July 12 followed by an orange alert on July 13 and July 14, Pune Kolhapur and Satara.

