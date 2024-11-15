Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact: State Human Rights Commission summons officers over Borivli hawkers’ menace
Mumbai: Senior citizen seduces senior citizens in suburbs on morning walks
Maharashtra elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says BJP not against Muslims, only opposes appeasement
Mumbai: Bandra Kurla Complex chokes as pollution levels soar
Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Women voters outnumber men in phase 1 voting

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Women voters outnumber men in phase-1 voting

Updated on: 15 November,2024 08:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The phase 1 of polls held on November 13 saw a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent, which was 2.75 per cent higher than the turnout recorded in the 2019 assembly polls in these 43 seats

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Women voters outnumber men in phase-1 voting

Women stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Women voters outnumber men in phase-1 voting
x
00:00

Women voters outnumbered men in phase 1 of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 with 37 of 43 seats recording a higher women turnout, the Election Commission said on Friday.


The phase 1 of polls held on Wednesday also saw a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent, which was 2.75 per cent higher than the turnout recorded in the 2019 assembly polls in these 43 seats.


"Women voters participated enthusiastically, surpassing the overall male turnout by 4.8 per cent, underscoring their increasing involvement in shaping the democratic process," the Election Commission said.


The chief electoral officer of Jharkhand has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has been completed in the presence of the candidates or their authorised agents.

Final votes polled will be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots which include those given to service voters, absentee voters: those above 85 years of age, persons with disability, those deployed in essential services and voters on election duty.

Daily account of such postal ballots received, according to the established guidelines, are given to all candidates, the poll authority noted. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jharkhand assembly elections jharkhand Election Commission india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK