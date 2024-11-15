The phase 1 of polls held on November 13 saw a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent, which was 2.75 per cent higher than the turnout recorded in the 2019 assembly polls in these 43 seats

Women stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (Pic/PTI)

Women voters outnumbered men in phase 1 of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 with 37 of 43 seats recording a higher women turnout, the Election Commission said on Friday.

The phase 1 of polls held on Wednesday also saw a voter turnout of 66.65 per cent, which was 2.75 per cent higher than the turnout recorded in the 2019 assembly polls in these 43 seats.

"Women voters participated enthusiastically, surpassing the overall male turnout by 4.8 per cent, underscoring their increasing involvement in shaping the democratic process," the Election Commission said.

The chief electoral officer of Jharkhand has confirmed that all polling parties have returned safely and scrutiny has been completed in the presence of the candidates or their authorised agents.

Final votes polled will be available post-counting with the counting of postal ballots which include those given to service voters, absentee voters: those above 85 years of age, persons with disability, those deployed in essential services and voters on election duty.

Daily account of such postal ballots received, according to the established guidelines, are given to all candidates, the poll authority noted.

