Jharkhand assembly elections 65 per cent voter turnout registered in 43 Assembly seats

Jharkhand assembly elections: 65 per cent voter turnout registered in 43 Assembly seats

Updated on: 14 November,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies



Lohardaga topped the list with 73.21 per cent polling

Jharkhand assembly elections: 65 per cent voter turnout registered in 43 Assembly seats

People cast their votes in phase 1 of Jharkhand Assembly polls. Pic/PTI

Jharkhand assembly elections: 65 per cent voter turnout registered in 43 Assembly seats
A voter turnout of 64.86 per cent was recorded in the 43 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where polling was held in the first phase on Wednesday, officials said. Lohardaga district topped the list with 73.21 per cent polling while Hazaribag district recorded the lowest at 59.13, officials said and added that polling continued till 5 pm.


The poll percentage in other districts were Seraikela--Kharsawan (72.19), Gumla (69.01), Simdega (68.66), Khunti (68.36), Garhwa (67.35), Latehar (67.16), West Singhbhum (66.87) , Ramgarh (66.32), East Singhbhum (64.87), Chatra (63.26), Palamu (62.62), Koderma (62), Ranchi (60.49) and Hazaribag (59.13).


Former CM Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora were among the 683 candidates in fray in the first phase. While the JMM-led coalition is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, including Maiyan Samman Yojna, the BJP has been campaigning with its aggressive Hindutva agenda, infiltration and alleged corruption by the current dispensation.


Bengal: TMC worker killed

Sporadic incidents of violence, including a crude bomb attack in Bhatpara near Naihati Assembly constituency that killed a local TMC worker, marred the WB bypolls, while the voter turnout across six constituencies stood at 69.29% till 5pm. The killing of local TMC worker Ashok Shaw sparked political accusations of voter intimidation, prompting the Chief Electoral Officer’s to seek a report.

Landslide survivors cast their votes

Tears, hugs, and emotional scenes were witnessed at the polling stations set up for Wayanad landslide survivors, who gathered to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha bypoll for the hill constituency on Wednesday. The turnout in the Wayanad LS constituency was 50.63 per cent at 3.10 pm and in Chelakkara it was 50.86 per cent at 2.50 pm.

ranchi jharkhand Jharkhand assembly elections india India news national news

