Accusing the leaders of the JMM, Congress and RJD of working for personal growth, the Union Home Minister said that the corrupt leaders of the coalition will be sent behind bars if the BJP forms government after the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday stated that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted into power after the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, it would establish a committee to identify illegal immigrants and expel them, besides reclaiming land the "grabbed" by them.

According to news agency PTI, while addressing a rally in Seraikela, Shah said that BJP would introduce a law to prevent land transfers to infiltrators through their marriages with tribal women.

"Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent the transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them," he stated.

Shah also claimed that Champai Soren had been insulted when he raised the issue of illegal immigration and was pressured to resign from the Chief Minister's post by Hemant Soren.

According to PTI, Shah, accusing the leaders of JMM, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of prioritising personal interests, said, "Corrupt leaders of the JMM-led coalition will be sent behind bars if the BJP forms the government in Jharkhand."

He further alleged that the JMM-led government had misused Rs 3.90 lakh crore sent by the Centre.

Shah promised that if the BJP were to form the government, it would ensure that for every rupee sent by the Centre, an additional 25 paise would be added by the state, so that Rs 1.25 would reach the people.

In a second rally, held in Tamar, Ranchi district, Shah described the Congress as a "sinking ship" and stated that the party would be unable to "save" Soren in the elections, reported PTI.

He accused the JMM-led coalition of having "destroyed" Jharkhand and assured that the BJP would make the state the most prosperous in the next five years if given the mandate.

Shah also alleged that the JMM and Congress viewed tribals merely as a "vote bank" and did not offer them the respect they deserved.

"Tribals are facing extinction due to infiltrators, who are the vote bank of the JMM-led coalition," he claimed.

In a further attack on the Congress, Shah remarked that even "four generations of Rahul Gandhi" would not be able to restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)