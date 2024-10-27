BJP announced the list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming elections, which includes prominent figures such as Prime Minister Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Son of former CM Champai Soren, BJP Candidate Babu Lal Soren Promises Development x 00:00

As the Jharkhand Assembly elections approach, set for November 13 and 20, Babu Lal Soren, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for Ghatshila, has emphasised his commitment to the development of the local populace, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soren, son of former Chief Minister Champai Soren, outlined his key focus areas during an interview with ANI, "The issue is the development of the people. We have three issues in development, the migration happening inside the Ghatshila assembly and the labourers going to the other states. We will work on employing them."

He highlighted the ongoing migration of labourers to other states and pledged to create employment opportunities to curb this trend.

"We will stop migration and after that, when it comes to health, I have my resolve that we will arrange an ambulance in every Panchayat and sub-health centre. We will also work on providing digital education in the coming days," he told ANI.

In his statements, Soren expressed gratitude towards key BJP leaders for their support and faith in his candidacy.

"On my behalf, I would like to thank all officials and members of BJP, Union Minister JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. Thank you for having faith in me, I have been serving the public since the beginning.”

The party has also announced its first list of 66 candidates, revealing its strategy to contest 68 seats in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) 10 seats, Janata Dal (United) two seats, and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) one seat.

Prominent candidates from the BJP include state chief Babulal Marandi from Dhanwar and Lobin Hembrom from Borio. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren will represent Saraikella, while Geeta Balmuchu and Meera Munda will contest from Chaibasa and Potka, respectively.

On Saturday, BJP announced the list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming elections, which includes prominent figures such as Prime Minister Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several Union Ministers like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari Dharmendra Pradhan and Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP CMs such as Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Mohan Majhi Himanta Biswa Sarma and Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh) are also among the star campaigners, stated ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)