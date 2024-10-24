Jammu-Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah's meeting with PM Modi comes four days after Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists gunned down seven people — a local doctor and six migrant labourers — in Ganderbal district

Jammu-Kashmir Chief Minister (CM) Omar Abdullah called on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Thursday, October 24, during his first visit to the national capital after assuming office last week, officials said.

In a remarkable victory in the recent assembly polls in the union territory, the first in 10 years, Abdullah's National Conference won 42 of the 90 seats. In its first cabinet meeting, the new government passed a resolution urging the central government to restore the statehood of Jammu-Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

This restoration, according to the officials, is seen as a crucial step towards initiating a healing process, reinstating constitutional rights and safeguarding the unique identity of the region's residents.

The CM has been authorised by the cabinet to engage with PM Modi and the Central Government to advocate for the reinstatement of Jammu-Kashmir's statehood, PTI reported.

This resolution was also approved by Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Abdullah's meeting with PM Modi comes four days after terrorists of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba gunned down seven people — a local doctor and six non-local labourers — in Ganderbal district's Gagangir.

Before meeting PM Modi, Abdullah also met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at the latter's office, reported PTI. During the meeting, Abdullah apprised Gadkari about the road connectivity projects in Jammu-Kashmir, officials said. The CM also presented Gadkari with a traditional Kashmiri shawl.

On Wednesday, Abdullah had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the meeting lasted nearly 30 minutes.

