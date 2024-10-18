The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, with JKNC winning 42 seats and Congress securing six. The BJP performed strongly as well, winning 29 seats. The People's Democratic Party won three seats and one each from the People's Conference, CPI-M and AAP, while Independents claimed seven

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with deputy CM Surinder Choudhary during a meeting, in Srinagar. (Pic/PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has officially assigned portfolios to the newly appointed ministers in Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's cabinet, reported news agency ANI.

This decision was made in an order issued on October 17 by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Secretariat.

"In pursuance of Rule 4 (2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019, I, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, do hereby assign to the charge of the Ministers the Government Business as shown in Annexure," the order stated.

Surinder Kumar Choudhary (Deputy Chief Minister) has been assigned to oversee Public Works (R&B), Industries & Commerce, Mining, Labour & Employment, and Skill Development, as per the order.

Sakeena Masood (Itoo) is responsible for Health & Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare, the order stated.

Javed Ahmed Rana was assigned to Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology & Environment, and Tribal Affairs. Javid Ahmad Dar to oversee Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Cooperative, and Election, as per the order.

Satish Sharma is responsible for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Transport, Science & Technology, Information Technology, Youth Services & Sports, and ARI & Training, the order stated.

The order also stated, "Any other departments/subjects not allocated to any of the ministers shall remain with the Chief Minister."

This cabinet formation follows the recent assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first such elections in a decade.

Omar Abdullah took oath as Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir just a day before this cabinet meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar. He previously served as Chief Minister from 2009 to 2014.

The National Conference-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, with JKNC winning 42 seats and Congress securing six.

The BJP performed strongly as well, winning 29 seats. The People's Democratic Party won three seats and one each from the People's Conference, CPI-M and AAP, while Independents claimed seven.

The results of the three-phased elections in Jammu and Kashmir were declared on October 8. This election was particularly significant as it was the first held since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)