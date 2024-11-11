Earlier on Sunday, during the launch of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Amit Shah alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's guarantee is a guarantee of lies, corruption, and appeasement

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that Shah will come and make "false promises again" as the elections are around the corner, reported news agency ANI.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Dubey said that the opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has promised to "change the scenario" in Maharashtra in 100 days adding that "the other side doing only jumlebaazi," reported PTI.

"Amit Shah is a very big leader, we know that now that the elections have come, he will come and make false promises, but I want to ask that if we deposit Rs 3000 in the accounts of mothers and sisters 'Khata-Khat', do they feel it is a fraud? If we waive off the loans of our farmer brothers and sisters up to Rs 3 lakh, do they feel it is a fraud?" Dubey asked, reported PTI.

"Fraud is that when you say 'acche din' will come, Rs 15 lakh will be credited to everyone's account, employment will be given on a huge scale. Whatever we are saying is with the manifesto. We are giving written guarantees. We are talking about changing the scenario of Maharashtra in 100 days while on the other side, you are doing only 'jumlebaazi'," he added, reported PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, during the launch of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Amit Shah alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's guarantee is a guarantee of lies, corruption, and appeasement.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi has given a lot of guarantees. Rahul Gandhi was angry with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge because he spoke the truth and said that only those promises should be made that can be fulfilled. The Congress did not fulfil the guarantees it gave in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. Maha Vikas Aghadi's guarantee is a guarantee of lies, corruption, appeasement," Shah said, reported PTI.

On November 6, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) announced five guarantees ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls at a joint rally in Mumbai.

Rahul Gandhi announced Mahalakshmi Yojana for women. Under this scheme, Rs 3,000 will be given per month to one woman in every family. Besides, every woman will be entitled to free bus travel under the scheme.

MVA released its manifesto on Sunday and has promised to waive off all farmers' agriculture loans up to Rs 3 lakhs. Besides, the alliance government will provide a Rs 50,000 incentive for regular loan repayments. The alliance also announced plans to carry out a caste census and promised that it would work towards removing the 50 per cent bar on reservations.

The MVA government will also provide health insurance of Rs 25 lakh to all families and essential medicines will be provided free from hospitals. The fifth guarantee includes Rs 4,000 monthly assistance to the unemployed youth in the state.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

(With inputs from ANI)