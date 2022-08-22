Noida woman arrested for abusing security guard, netizens react after video goes viral

Following her arrest the Noida police tweeted regarding the action taken against her. Meanwhile the netizens began to react after her video went viral on social media platforms

Screengrab from the viral video

A Noida-based woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a security guard in a housing society. She was later produced in a court that sent her to 14-day judicial custody, the police said. Following her arrest the Noida Police tweeted regarding the action taken against her. Meanwhile the netizens began to react after her video went viral on social media platforms.

थाना सेक्टर-126 नोएडा क्षेत्रांतर्गत जेपी ग्रीन्स विश टाउन में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड के साथ मारपीट व दुर्व्यव्यवहार करने वाली महिला को गिरफ्तार कर 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 21, 2022

"The security guard has more self respect than his seniors. Loved the part of the video when he takes off his I-card and talks about leaving the job against the humiliation," Twitter user Arun Bothra wrote.

The Bihari security guard has more self respect than his seniors who were meekly trying to pacify #Noidawoman #BhavyaRoy. Loved the part of video when he takes off his I-card and talks about leaving the job against the humiliation.



You can hear him saying

"à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¦à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¡à¤¾à¤² à¤¦à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾" — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) August 22, 2022

In that video of #Noidawoman, I felt very proud of the security guard who removed his ID on being insulted.



No job is worth doing, if you have to compromise self respect.



Guard sahab, you should be proud of yourself. You maintained your composure despite great provocation

— Dr. Praveen Tripathi (@drpraveenpsy) August 22, 2022

Also Read: Thane: Video showing undertrial cutting cake inside police van goes viral

Speaking to ANI, Karan Chaudhary, a guard of the society who claimed that he made the video and submitted it to supervisors, said, "The security guard was a little late in opening the gate when the woman was taking her car out of the parking lot. She started creating a ruckus over this and abused him. When I came to know about the incident, I rushed toward the gate where I captured the video on my phone and showed it to my senior. The police were informed about the incident."

Society secretary Ankit Kuchhal told the ANI that the woman had relocated to the housing society earlier this year. "Bhavya Rai relocated to this society earlier in May this year. She is a lawyer by profession. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary action by the society will be taken."

Another Twitter user, Achintya Pandey wrote, "Bhavya Rai who assaulted and abused guards, is an advocate. India certainly needs a National Commission for Men."

Bhaavya Roy who assaulted & abused guards, is an advocate.



Another woman Kiran Singh slapped a man nearly 17 times in a minute.



And such incidents reported almost every month, including false cases against men.



India certainly needs ‘National Commission for Men’#Noidawoman pic.twitter.com/GRZRCiVLaD — Achintya Pandey (à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¤à¥à¤¯ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¡à¥à¤¯) (@achintyaapandey) August 22, 2022

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old rape victim found dead in canal

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 2 + 4 Submit Request