Noida woman arrested for abusing security guard, netizens react after video goes viral

Updated on: 22 August,2022 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Following her arrest the Noida police tweeted regarding the action taken against her. Meanwhile the netizens began to react after her video went viral on social media platforms

Noida woman arrested for abusing security guard, netizens react after video goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video


Noida-based woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a security guard in a housing society. She was later produced in a court that sent her to 14-day judicial custody, the police said. Following her arrest the Noida Police tweeted regarding the action taken against her. Meanwhile the netizens began to react after her video went viral on social media platforms. 




"The security guard has more self respect than his seniors. Loved the part of the video when he takes off his I-card and talks about leaving the job against the humiliation," Twitter user Arun Bothra wrote.

In that video of #Noidawoman, I felt very proud of the security guard who removed his ID on being insulted.

No job is worth doing, if you have to compromise self respect.

Guard sahab, you should be proud of yourself. You maintained your composure despite great provocation

— Dr. Praveen Tripathi (@drpraveenpsy) August 22, 2022

Also Read: Thane: Video showing undertrial cutting cake inside police van goes viral

Speaking to ANI, Karan Chaudhary, a guard of the society who claimed that he made the video and submitted it to supervisors, said, "The security guard was a little late in opening the gate when the woman was taking her car out of the parking lot. She started creating a ruckus over this and abused him. When I came to know about the incident, I rushed toward the gate where I captured the video on my phone and showed it to my senior. The police were informed about the incident."

Society secretary Ankit Kuchhal told the ANI that the woman had relocated to the housing society earlier this year. "Bhavya Rai relocated to this society earlier in May this year. She is a lawyer by profession. We have contacted the owner of her flat and necessary action by the society will be taken."

Another Twitter user, Achintya Pandey wrote, "Bhavya Rai who assaulted and abused guards, is an advocate. India certainly needs a National Commission for Men."

  Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 17-year-old rape victim found dead in canal

