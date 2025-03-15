Punjab Police arrested three suspects after a shootout in Malout for the murder of Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai in Moga. A 12-year-old boy was also injured in the attack

The Punjab Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of a Shiv Sena leader in Moga district, according to official sources. The arrests were made following a brief exchange of gunfire with the police in Malout, located in Muktsar district.

According to PTI, Mangat Rai, the Moga district president of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was shot dead late on Thursday night. A 12-year-old boy also sustained a gunshot wound during the incident, police confirmed.

As per PTI reports, the incident took place at around 10 pm on Thursday when Mangat Rai (52) had stepped out of his house to buy groceries. Three unidentified individuals approached him and opened fire. An officer involved in the investigation stated that the first bullet missed Rai but tragically struck the young boy, who was caught in the line of fire.

Following the initial attack, Rai attempted to escape the scene on his two-wheeler. However, the assailants chased him and fired again, this time hitting their target. Rai was immediately rushed to a hospital by the police, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival, an officer said.

PTI reports that the police launched an intensive search operation after the shooting. Acting on a tip-off, they located the suspects in Malout, Muktsar district. The accused attempted to evade capture and engaged in a brief shootout with the police before being overpowered and taken into custody.

The police are investigating whether the attack was linked to a personal rivalry. However, Rai’s family members have denied the possibility of any personal enmity. "He had no known enemies. We are shocked by this incident," a family member told PTI.

A senior police official stated that the suspects are being interrogated to uncover the motive behind the attack and to determine if others were involved. "We are exploring all possible angles, including political rivalry and personal disputes. Further details will be disclosed as the investigation progresses," the official said.

According to PTI, the injured boy is being treated at a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

(With inputs from PTI)